FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
August 10, 2018 / 3:36 PM / Updated an hour ago

UPDATE 1-Federal Reserve fines Citigroup $8.6 mln for faulty mortgage document practices

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds Citi statement, further details)

By Pete Schroeder

WASHINGTON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve said on Friday it had fined Citigroup $8.6 million over shoddy mortgage documentation practices at a subsidiary.

The Fed said that in 2015, CitiFinancial, a bank subsidiary, mishandled customer files as it was preparing to wind down its mortgage servicing business.

Specifically, the Fed said the bank was deficient in its treatment of certain mortgage-related affidavits as the subsidiary prepared to wind down its mortgage servicing business. Employees made claims about the ownership of certain mortgage notes in affidavits without being in a position to actually know the claims were accurate, the Fed said.

The regulator said the problem occurred in 2015 and was corrected, and CitiFinancial exited that line of business in 2017.

“Citi is pleased to have resolved these matters. The affidavit issue was self-reported, swiftly corrected and did not affect homeowners,” said Drew Benson, a bank spokesman.

The Fed also said it was terminating a separate 2011 enforcement action against Citigroup on a separate residential mortgage loan servicing matter, citing sustainable improvements by the bank. (Reporting by Pete Schroeder; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.