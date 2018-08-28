FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 28, 2018 / 8:34 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. Senate votes to confirm Fed vice chair nominee Clarida

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate voted on Tuesday to confirm Richard Clarida as vice chair of the Federal Reserve, one of the most powerful positions at the central bank.

Clarida, a managing director at fund manager Pimco and an economics professor at Columbia University, was nominated by President Donald Trump in April. The Senate vote was 69-26. On a voice vote, the chamber also confirmed Clarida as a member of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors.

Reporting by Susan Cornwell Editing by Leslie Adler

