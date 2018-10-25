Clarida: Fed would need to account for stock slide "if sustained"

WASHINGTON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - A sustained stock market sell-off would need to factor into the Fed’s policy debate, just as would any steady shift in financial conditions, Federal Reserve vice chair Richard Clarida said on Thursday.

“Changes in financial conditions are something that is relevant for the economic outlook,” and need to be accounted for “if they are sustained,” Clarida said. That would include stock and other asset prices along with other financial market indicators. (Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Andrea Ricci)