FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
October 25, 2018 / 5:15 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Clarida: Fed would need to account for stock slide "if sustained"

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - A sustained stock market sell-off would need to factor into the Fed’s policy debate, just as would any steady shift in financial conditions, Federal Reserve vice chair Richard Clarida said on Thursday.

“Changes in financial conditions are something that is relevant for the economic outlook,” and need to be accounted for “if they are sustained,” Clarida said. That would include stock and other asset prices along with other financial market indicators. (Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.