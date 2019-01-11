Fed wouldn't wait too long responding to overseas slowdown -Clarida

NEW YORK, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve would not want to wait too long before responding to a persistent slowdown in global growth before adjusting its U.S. monetary policy to offset that, Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida said on Thursday.

In order to “provide the appropriate policy ... we would need to factor in all those international developments, and if you could you’d try to avoid waiting too long before you actually saw hard evidence,” he said in response to a question at a bond-traders dinner event. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Sandra Maler)