Clarida reinforces Fed's mantra of U.S. policy patience

Jan 14 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve is set to take a “patient” approach to policy decisions this year given there is good U.S. economic momentum but also a slowdown overseas, Fed Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said in a television interview on Monday.

“We can afford to be patient in 2019, there is good momentum,” he said on Fox Business Network, adding U.S. central bankers will decide interest rates on a “meeting by meeting” basis in the months ahead.