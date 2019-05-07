Market News
May 7, 2019 / 2:28 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Fed's Clarida says there's no good case for rate hikes or cuts-Bloomberg

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve does not see a good case for raising or lowering interest rates and its current policy stance could help inflation move toward the central bank’s 2 percent target, Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida said on Tuesday.

“We don’t see a strong case to move rates in either direction,” Clarida told Bloomberg television, largely echoing comments made last week by Fed Chair Jerome Powell. “Monetary policy is in a good place right now.” (Reporting by Jason Lange Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
