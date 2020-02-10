U.S. consumer inflation expectations remain steady: NY Fed

Feb 10 (Reuters) - U.S. consumers’ inflation expectations remained steady in January and workers became more optimistic about the job market, according to a Federal Reserve Bank of New York survey published on Monday.

The outlook for what inflation will be over the next year and over the next three years remained unchanged last month at 2.5%, a sign that consumers expect prices to remain stable.

However, workers foresee relief for some major household expenses, including health care, college costs and rent. For example, the expected change in the cost of medical care - one of the areas where consumers forecast the steepest price increases - dropped to 5.7%, the lowest level since the survey launched in 2013.

Fed officials voted to leave rates unchanged at last month’s policy meeting following three rate cuts in 2019. Policymakers signaled rates are likely to stay at the current target range of 1.50% to 1.75% for the foreseeable future barring a substantial change to the economic outlook.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell and other officials said they are concerned about sagging inflation expectations and made it clear they want inflation to return to the central bank’s 2% target.

On the labor market, the median outlook for earnings growth over the next year rose to 2.6% in January from 2.2% in December. Workers said the chance of losing a job over the next year dropped to 14.7% in January, down from 15.4% the month before. That optimism was strongest among workers with household incomes above $100,000 and over the age of 40.

Workers also said they felt they had better chances of finding a job if they lost their current one. The average perceived probability of finding a new job rose to 59.8% in January from 58.8% in December.

U.S. consumers continued to feel brighter about the stock market. The perceived chances that U.S. stock prices will be higher one year from now rose for the third straight month to 41.4% in January from 40.4% in December.

President Donald Trump frequently touts the recent stock market rally as a sign of a strong economy and broader prosperity. But research shows that the majority of stock wealth owned by U.S. households belongs to the wealthiest 10% of Americans.

The New York Fed’s survey of consumer expectations is based on a rotating panel of about 1,300 households. (Reporting by Jonnelle Marte Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)