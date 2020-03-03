UPDATE 1-Investment grade and junk-bond ETFs diverge following Fed

(New throughout)

By Kate Duguid

NEW YORK, March 3 (Reuters) - The price on major U.S. investment-grade corporate bond exchange-trade funds on Tuesday hit all-time highs, while those of high-yield bond ETFs fell following the news that the Federal Reserve would cut interest rates by 50 basis points to combat the economic effects of the coronavirus outbreak.

In the investment-grade space, the trade price of the iShares iBoxx Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF hit an all-time high of $133.99, and remained just under that high in mid-afternoon trade. The PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF also hit an all-time high of $114.03 and was last trading at $113.64.

Although the Fed’s announcement initially goosed risk assets, U.S. stock indexes had fallen in mid-afternoon trade, and with them junk-rated bond ETF prices. The trade price of the iShares iBoxx High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and the SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF both hit four-day highs of $87.19 and $108.38 respectively, before retracing those gains.

“Quantitative easing isn’t a virus cure,” said Thomas Graff, head of fixed income at Brown Advisory.

“I still think we’re in the mode of needing to figure out what the effect of this is going to be. I don’t think the Fed cutting 50 basis points in the middle of the day is the solution to everything.”