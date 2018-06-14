FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
June 14, 2018 / 6:24 PM / in 2 hours

U.S. Fed to finalize rule limiting bank exposures so single counterparties

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve on Thursday said it would finalize a rule introduced following the 2007-09 global financial crisis limiting the amount of credit exposure a big bank can have to a single counterparty.

The rule, which applies to domestic and foreign banks of more than $250 billion in assets, aims to prevent the contagion risks that saw many big banks wobble during the crisis due to their large exposures to one another. (Reporting by Michelle Price, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.