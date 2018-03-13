FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Funds News
March 13, 2018 / 7:07 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

Fed's FX swap line may not cap dollar LIBOR/OIS spread -Citi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve’s currency swap line with overseas central banks may not stem a further widening of the spread on dollar three-month London interbank offered rate and overnight indexed swap rate, a Citi Research analyst said on Tuesday.

The premium of three-month LIBOR over three-month OIS, which is seen as a gauge of stress in the money markets, grew to 48.45 basis points earlier Tuesday, the widest gap since January 2012.

“Although 3-month LIBOR/OIS is approaching 50 basis points, we don’t believe central banks’ liquidity swap lines will prove to be a hard ceiling on LIBOR/OIS given the tenor mismatch, stigma costs, and collateral requirements,” Citi rates strategist Ruslan Bikbov wrote in a research note. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.