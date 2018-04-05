Foreign U.S. bond holdings at Fed fall for 3rd straight week

NEW YORK, April 5 (Reuters) - Foreign central banks’ holdings of U.S. Treasuries at the Federal Reserve fell for a third straight week but remained close to a record high posted last month, Fed data released on Thursday showed.

The U.S. central bank’s custody holdings of U.S. government debt securities for overseas central banks totaled $3.088 trillion on Wednesday, edging down from $3.090 trillion the prior week.

Foreign official ownership of Treasuries at the Fed reached $3.109 trillion on March 14, which was the most on record, according to Fed data. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chris Reese)