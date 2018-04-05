FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Funds News
April 5, 2018 / 9:29 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

Foreign U.S. bond holdings at Fed fall for 3rd straight week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 5 (Reuters) - Foreign central banks’ holdings of U.S. Treasuries at the Federal Reserve fell for a third straight week but remained close to a record high posted last month, Fed data released on Thursday showed.

The U.S. central bank’s custody holdings of U.S. government debt securities for overseas central banks totaled $3.088 trillion on Wednesday, edging down from $3.090 trillion the prior week.

Foreign official ownership of Treasuries at the Fed reached $3.109 trillion on March 14, which was the most on record, according to Fed data. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.