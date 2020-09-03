Fed's Daly sees 'no pressing need' for further rate guidance

Sept 2 (Reuters) - San Francisco Federal Reserve President Mary Daly on Wednesday signaled she would not be advocating easier monetary policy anytime soon, saying that markets and households already understand borrowing costs will stay low until inflation rises and employment is back to healthier levels.

“Right now the markets seem in line with the fact that we are going to be with an accommodative stance for some period of time,” Daly said in a question-and-answer session with reporters. “I don’t see a pressing need in terms of a misalignment of expectations relative to our policy.” (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Leslie Adler)