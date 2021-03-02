Fed's Daly: Policy in a 'good place,' bond investors see 'brighter future'

March 2 (Reuters) - U.S. monetary policy is in a “very good place,” San Francisco Federal Reserve President Mary Daly said on Tuesday, noting that a recent rise in bond yields is a sign that investors see a “brighter future.”

Should the yield curve steepen so that monetary policy becomes less accommodative than the Fed thinks is appropriate, the U.S. central bank could change the maturity of its bond purchases to push down on the long-end, Daly told reporters in a call after a talk at the Economic Club of New York. But, she added, “Right now I’m very satisfied where policy is.” (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Leslie Adler)