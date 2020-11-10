Fed policy is in a really good place, Daly says

FILE PHOTO: San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly poses at the bank’s headquarters in San Francisco, California, U.S., July 16, 2019. REUTERS/Ann Saphir

(Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve’s monetary policy is in a “really good place,” San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly told CNBC in an interview Tuesday, even as she noted the central bank is discussing what more it might need to do to help.

“We are discussing what more could we do if more is needed, and what should we do in terms of communicating a plan for our asset purchases going forward,” Daly said in the interview. Fed policy is positioned react to the economy, which will likely slow further as cases of the coronavirus surge, she said.