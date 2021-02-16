Fed's Daly says inflation risk shouldn't be a focus right now

Feb 16 (Reuters) - San Francisco Federal Reserve President Mary Daly on Tuesday said too-high inflation is not currently a risk, adding that fear of inflation could cost the U.S. economy millions of jobs.

“I am not thinking that we have unwanted inflation around the corner,” Daly said at a virtual event held by the University of San Francisco. “I don’t think that’s a risk we should think about right now.” (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Leslie Adler)