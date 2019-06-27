Fed's Daly says it's too early to say rate cut is needed -Bloomberg TV interview

SAN FRANCISCO, June 27 (Reuters) - San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly said on Friday it was too early to say the U.S. central bank should cut rates, much less by how much rates should be cut.

“It’s too early from my perspective to know whether we should use the tool at all and what magnitude of the tool we should apply,” Daly told Bloomberg Television, adding that incoming data would drive her view of what the Fed should do at its next meeting in July. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Writing by Tim Ahmann Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)