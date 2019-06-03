U.S. Fed's Daly says banks need to do right by customers, communities

SINGAPORE, June 3 (Reuters) - Banks need to change their internal cultures if they are to combat competition from technology companies for customers soured on traditional financial institutions after the 2007-09 financial crisis, San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly said on Monday.

Daly said her own bank had recently abandoned its heavy employee rulebook in favour of a streamlined handbook and an emphasis on “values.”

“You have to take action,” Daly said. “And those actions have to be rooted in trust – the trust that your people will act in the interest of others and the organization.”

Daly’s remarks, at a symposium on Asian Banking and Finance, echoed calls for reforms to banking culture by other Fed officials in response to repeated banking scandals like the sales abuses, including the creation of fake customer accounts, by employees at San Francisco-based Wells Fargo & Co.

She did not address monetary policy or the economy in her prepared remarks. (Reporting by Ann Saphir in San Francisco Editing by Matthew Lewis)