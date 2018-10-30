FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 30, 2018 / 8:27 PM / Updated an hour ago

UPDATE 1-U.S. proposes easing counterparty credit risk on derivative contracts

Katanga Johnson

1 Min Read

By Katanga Johnson

WASHINGTON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - U.S. bank regulators said on Tuesday it would seek public comment on a proposed rule that would ease the amount of exposure on counterparty credit risk on derivative contracts.

The Federal Reserve Board said banks with at least $250 bln in assets would be required to change its method of calculating advanced approaches to total risk-weighted assets under the proposed capital rule issued in conjunction with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

By implementing the proposed changes, banks would be able to use a central clearing platform to track their risk instead of doing it on their own.

Reporting by Katanga Johnson; Editing by Richard Chang

