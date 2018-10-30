FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 30, 2018 / 8:17 PM / in an hour

U.S. proposes easing counterparty credit risk on derivative contracts

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - U.S. bank regulators said on Tuesday it would seek public comment on a proposed rule that would ease the amount of exposure on counterparty credit risk on derivative contracts.

The Federal Reserve Board said banks with a total of at least $250 bln in assets would be required to change its method of calculating advanced approaches to total risk-weighted assets under the proposed capital rule, issued in conjunction with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. (Reporting by Katanga Johnson; Editing by Richard Chang)

