July 10, 2018 / 6:02 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Eleven Fed banks voted to raise discount rate before last meeting -minutes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 10 (Reuters) - The New York Federal Reserve was the only Fed bank that did not vote in favor of increasing the rate commercial banks pay for emergency loans ahead of the central bank’s latest policy meeting, minutes of the Fed discount rate discussions showed on Tuesday.

The U.S. central bank increased the discount rate by a quarter percentage point to 2-1/2 percent and also increased its benchmark lending rate at its June 12-13 meeting.

The directors at the other 11 Federal Reserve banks across the nation voted in favor of the increase before the interest rate-setting committee met.

Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Andrea Ricci

