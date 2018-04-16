FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 16, 2018 / 2:36 PM / Updated an hour ago

Dudley sees three or four Fed rate hikes in 2018 -CNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 16 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve will likely gradually raise interest rates three or four times in total this year and could aim to eventually raise the policy rate to about 3 percent, New York Fed President William Dudley said in a television interview on Monday.

“The markets are seeing that three is possible, four is possible, but five or six seems to me is quite unlikely,” Dudley, an influential outgoing Fed policymaker, said on CNBC. He added: “Three percent is a reasonable starting point in terms of thinking about what ‘neutral’ might be over the long run.”

Reporting by Jonathan Spicer Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
