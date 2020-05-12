Bonds News
May 12, 2020 / 1:50 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Corporate bond ETFs jump ahead of Fed corporate credit purchases

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Benchmark corporate bond exchange traded funds (ETF) opened higher on Tuesday, the morning after the Federal Reserve announced it will start buying shares of exchange-traded funds that invest in bonds through its Secondary Market Corporate Credit Facility.

The Ishares iBoxx High Yield Corporate Bond fund was 0.71% higher in early trade, and the iBoxx Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF was 0.55% higher ahead of the Fed’s initial SMCCF purchases later on Tuesday. (Reporting by Alden Bentley)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below