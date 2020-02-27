Fed's Evans says too early to lower growth outlook on coronavirus

MEXICO CITY, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans said on Thursday it was too soon to say if the U.S. growth forecast would be lowered due to the coronavirus outbreak, and that the Fed was first looking for any declines in economic activity.

Evans told reporters at an event in Mexico City that he had not yet seen data showing an impact on trade flows between the United States and China, and that lending appeared to be taking place at reasonable levels. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito, Writing by Daina Beth Solomon)