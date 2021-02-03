Fed's Evans, on fiscal support, says more is better

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans on Wednesday voiced support for the Biden administration’s proposed $1.9 trillion economic stimulus package, saying he would rather risk a package that is too big than a smaller package that would mean a slower path to recovery.

“If it’s too much, I think we can live with that - if it’s too little, it’s going to be extremely bad for so many people,” Evans said. “I think doing more is better than doing less in the current situation.” (Reporting by Ann Saphir in Berkeley, Calif. Editing by Chris Reese)