Fed's Evans says he's nervous about inflation weakness

WASHINGTON, June 20 (Reuters) - Chicago Fed president Charles Evans said on Tuesday that he is increasingly concerned about a recent softness in inflation and whether price pressures will reach the U.S. central bank's 2 percent objective.

"I will say that the most recent inflation data made me a little nervous about that. I think it's much more challenging from here on out," Evans said in an interview with broadcaster CNBC.

Evans is a voter this year on the central bank's rate-setting committee. (Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)