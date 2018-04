CHICAGO April 20 (Reuters) - Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans on Friday said that because the Fed is aiming for an average of 2-percent inflation, it would not need to respond strongly if inflation rose a bit above 2 percent.

If inflation was at 2.25 percent for “some reasonable period of time,” he said, the Fed would only need to coax it lower, not slam on the brakes. (Reporting by Tom Polansek, reporting by Ann Saphir Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)