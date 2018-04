CHICAGO, April 17 (Reuters) - Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans on Tuesday said he is optimistic that inflation will reach 2 percent, and is beginning to see underlying movement toward that goal.

But, he said, he doesn’t see much pressure beyond 2 percent. Earlier in a talk at the Chicago Rotary Club he said he does not foresee “an outsized risk of a breakout in inflation.” (Reporting by Tom Polansek, writing by Ann Saphir Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)