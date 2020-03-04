Fed's Evans expects virus impacts on economy to be short-lived

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., March 3 (Reuters) - The coronavirus outbreak will likely have only a “short-lived imprint” on the U.S. economy, Chicago Federal Reserve bank President Charles Evans said on Tuesday night.

“The expectation is that it is going to be a relatively short-lived imprint on economic activity in the U.S.,” Evans said in remarks that came just a few hours after the Fed announced a half-percent interest rate cut. Evans said the reduction should help sustain confidence and guard against a slowdown related to the health emergency. (Reporting by Howard Schneider Editing by Leslie Adler)