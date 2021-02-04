Fed's Evans says $1.9 trillion fiscal package will not lead to overheating

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans on Wednesday said the Biden administration’s proposed $1.9 trillion fiscal package would speed recovery and lift inflation, without being too much for the economy.

“I’m hard-pressed to see the size of this leading to overheating,” Evans told reporters after a talk at Oakland University. “Do we maybe get to our inflation objective sooner? I think we do.” (Reporting by Ann Saphir in Berkeley, Calif. Editing by Chris Reese)