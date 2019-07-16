RPT-Fed's Evans: 50 bps cut in July could lead U.S. to hit inflation target sooner

CHICAGO, July 16 (Reuters) - Chicago Federal Reserve president Charles Evans said on Tuesday that an interest rate cut of a half a percentage point at the Fed’s July policy meeting could assure the Fed meets its inflation goal sooner.

Evans feels rates should be reduced half a percentage point by year’s end at the least, but said on Tuesday that “there is an argument that if I think it takes 50 basis points before the end of the year to get inflation up, then something rightaway would make that happen sooner.”