RPT-Fed's Evans: 50 bps cut in July could lead U.S. to hit inflation target sooner

CHICAGO, July 16 (Reuters) - Chicago Federal Reserve president Charles Evans said on Tuesday that an interest rate cut of a half a percentage point at the Fed’s July policy meeting could assure the Fed meets its inflation goal sooner.
Evans feels rates should be reduced half a percentage point by year’s end at the least, but said on Tuesday that “there is an argument that if I think it takes 50 basis points before the end of the year to get inflation up, then something rightaway would make that happen sooner.”
Reporting by Howard Schneider Editing by Chizu Nomiyama