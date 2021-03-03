Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Bonds News

Fed's Evans says he's 'optimistic' about recovery

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 3 (Reuters) - As more people get vaccinated and coronavirus infections come down, Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans on Wednesday said he is optimistic about the economic outlook and expects a “strong” rebound this year.

Unemployment, now at 6.3%, will likely fall to closer to 5% by the end of the year, he said. But that overall rate masks millions on the sidelines, which if taken into account would give the current unemployment rate a read of 9% or higher, he said. (Reporting by Ann Saphir)

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up