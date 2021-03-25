Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Fed's Evans says need patience to allow inflation to rise

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans speaks during the Global Interdependence Center Members Delegation Event in Mexico City, Mexico, February 27, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

(Reuters) - Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans on Thursday said he is nervous about too-low inflation.

A burst of inflation for six months “is not nearly enough... patience is something we are going to have to grapple with, probably,” Evans told reporters on a call. “We should be comfortable with a sustainable 2.5% inflation rate for a year; I don’t really get nervous until it starts creeping up to 3%, and even then, I’d like to know how that’s how that’s being achieved.”

Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

