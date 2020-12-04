UPDATE 1-Fed's Evans says November jobs report 'a little disappointing'

(Adds more comments)

Dec 4 (Reuters) - A government jobs report showing U.S. employers hired fewer people last month than anytime since the labor market began its recovery in May was “a little disappointing,” Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans said on Friday.

“There’s a long way to go still, and at this pace we need a stronger return to work,” Evans told a virtual conference put on by the Michigan Banks Association, though he added he is optimistic about 2021 with the “good news” on vaccines that could help heal the labor market faster than he had expected.

There are “a lot of reasons to hope that things are going to be better in 2021, but a lot of challenges especially between now and the middle of 2021,” he said.

Evans reiterated his call for more fiscal support, particularly for state and local governments hit by a loss in tax revenue and an increase in needs related to the pandemic.