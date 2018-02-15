U.S. bankers say Q4 farmland values holding steady -Kansas City Fed

CHICAGO, Feb 15 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City on Thursday issued its fourth-quarter 2017 report on the agricultural economy for the Tenth Federal Reserve District.

The district includes all or parts of Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Wyoming.

* On average, values for all types of farmland declined only 3 percent from a year ago, compared to an annual pace of 5 to 7 percent drop prior to fourth quarter. * Value of irrigated cropland fell 2 percent, compared to 8 percent drop in first quarter 2017. * Land values in western part of district rebounding because of economic improvements in livestock sector. * Of bankers surveyed, most said they expect the number of farmland sales in 2018 to increase over 2017.

To read the report: bit.ly/2HgLleS (Reporting By P.J. Huffstutter)