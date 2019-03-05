U.S. Federal Reserve mulls tighter rules on foreign bank branches -sources

WASHINGTON, March 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve is considering imposing stricter rules on foreign bank branches to tighten what critics say is a loophole that has allowed overseas lenders to shield assets from the toughest U.S. bank rules, three people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The changes being discussed could be a blow for lenders such as Deutsche Bank, Credit Suisse Group AG and UBS Group AG and which have for years held billions of dollars in assets, such as corporate loans, at their New York branches. (Reporting by Michelle Price; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)