U.S. Federal Reserve governor Randal Quarles poised to become FSB chair

WASHINGTON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve governor Randal Quarles is to become the new head of the Financial Stability Board, the international body that helps monitor and safeguard financial stability globally, two people familiar with the process said.

He will replace Mark Carney, the Bank of England governor whose term ends this year. Klaas Knot, president of the Dutch Central Bank, is expected to be appointed vice chair of the FSB, the sources said. (Reporting by Huw Jones in London, Toby Sterling in Amsterdam and Michelle Price in Washington; Editing by Dan Grebler)