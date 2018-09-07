FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 7, 2018 / 12:45 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Traders add to bets on Fed interest rate rises

1 Min Read

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Traders of U.S. short-term interest-rate futures on Friday kept their bets the Federal Reserve will raise rates twice more this year after a government report showed employers increased hiring in August and wages grew at their fastest since 2009.

Contracts traded at CME Group’s Chicago Board of Trade showed bets on a Fed rate hike in September and December remain in place, with a further hike expected in June of 2019. The probability of a second 2019 Fed rate hike increased, based on the view embedded in the price of the contracts, but was still below 50 percent. (Reporting by Ann Saphir Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

