June 19 (Reuters) - Traders of U.S. short-term interest rate futures added to bets that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates as the year goes on after the Fed ended a two-day policy meeting with a pledge to “act as appropriate” to sustain economic health.

Interest-rate futures prices rose, showing traders are becoming increasingly convinced the Fed policy rate will end the year at below 1.75%, down from 2.25% to 2.5% now. (Reporting by Ann Saphir Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)