Traders boost bets on Fed rate cut next year

March 20 (Reuters) - U.S. short-term interest-rate futures rose on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve slashed its forecast for future interest-rate hikes and said it would end reductions to its massive balance sheet in September.

Contracts tied to the Federal Reserve’s policy rate continue to price in little chance of any action on U.S. interest rates for much of this year. Prices for contracts maturing next year point to increasing bets on a rate cut in the first half of 2020. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Leslie Adler)