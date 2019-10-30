Bonds News
Traders keep bets on Fed pause after third rate cut

Oct 30 (Reuters) - U.S. short-term interest rate futures on Wednesday pared earlier gains after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates for a third time this year and signaled it would pause to assess any further need to ease policy.

Traders had nearly fully priced in the Fed’s decision to cut rates by a quarter of a percentage point to a range of 1.5% to 1.75%. They continue to price in one further rate cut next year, based on futures contracts traded at CME Group. (Reporting by Ann Saphir Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

