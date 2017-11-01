Traders keep bets on Fed rate hike in December, one more in 2018

Nov 1 (Reuters) - U.S. short-term interest rate futures were little changed on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged but said economic growth was “solid,” reflecting continued expectation for an interest-rate hike in December.

Traders continue to see the Fed as likely to raise rates one more time next year, probably by June, based on a Reuters analysis of Fed funds futures traded at CME Group Inc’s Chicago Board of Trade. Before the report, traders saw about an 85 percent chance of a December rate hike and just over a 60 percent chance of further rate hike in June; those probabilities were little changed immediately after the Fed released its rate decision after a two-day meeting. (Reporting by Ann Saphir in San Francisco; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)