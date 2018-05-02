FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 2, 2018 / 6:14 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Traders keep bets on more Fed interest rate rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - Traders of U.S. short-term interest-rate futures on Wednesday kept bets the Federal Reserve will raise rates at least two more times this year after Fed policymakers ended a two-day meeting with no rate hike but on track for one in June.

Prices of futures tied to the U.S. central bank’s main policy rate reversed earlier slight losses, with some later-maturity contracts gaining in price after the decision was released.

The price changes were too small to reflect a serious pullback in expectations for interest-rate increases in June and September, with some chance of a further rate hike in December, based on a Reuters analysis of fed funds futures contracts traded at CME Group Inc. (Reporting by Ann Saphir in San Francisco Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

