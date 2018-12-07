Traders keep bets on one U.S. Fed rate hike in 2019

Dec 7 (Reuters) - U.S. short-term interest-rate futures rose on Friday after a government report showed job gains slowed in November, and traders bet that the Federal Reserve will deliver no more than one rate hike next year.

Traders of contracts tied to the Fed’s policy rate continued to price in a fourth 2018 Fed rate hike later this month, but prices reflected a slight erosion in expectations for the single hike next year that markets have been expecting. Fed officials themselves have signaled they expect three rate hikes next year. (Reporting by Ann Saphir)