January 5, 2018 / 1:45 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Traders keep bets on two Fed rate hikes after jobs report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 5 (Reuters) - U.S. short-term interest-rate futures rose slightly on Friday after a U.S. government report showed U.S. employers added fewer jobs than expected last month, but traders overall stuck to their conviction the Federal Reserve will raise rates two times this year.

Traders continued to heavily price in a March rate hike, giving it about a 76 percent chance based on a Reuters analysis of fed funds futures contracts traded at CME Group Inc. That’s down from about 78 percent before the report. They expect a further rate hike later this year as well, the futures contract prices suggest. (Reporting by Ann Saphir in San Francisco; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
