October 4, 2019

Traders see one more Fed interest rate cut in 2019

Oct 4 (Reuters) - U.S. short-term interest rate futures on Friday slipped after a government report showed U.S. employers added moderately to payrolls in September and unemployment fell to a 50-year low, giving traders a bit less reason to bet on more than one Federal Reserve rate cut by year’s end.

Traders continued to price in a quarter-point decrease in the Fed’s policy rate target, to a range of 1.5% to 1.75%, at the central bank’s Oct. 29-30 meeting. A second policy easing was seen as nearly even odds in December, a slight decline in probability. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

