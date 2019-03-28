Domestic and foreign concerns drove Fed's economic downgrade -official

NEW YORK, March 27 (Reuters) - Concerns about both the foreign and domestic economy led to the U.S. Federal Reserve’s sharply downgraded forecasts last week, a top policymaker said on Wednesday.

Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank President Esther George said at an event in New York on Wednesday that a global slowdown and the waning effects of U.S. stimulus contributed to a median projection by Fed policymakers of 2.1 percent growth in 2019, a full percentage point below the roughly 3 percent growth that was seen in 2018. But George described the U.S. economy as on a “sound” foundation and operating above its long-run growth potential. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Sandra Maler)