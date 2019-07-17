Fed's George hints she could be open to interest rate cuts

July 17 (Reuters) - Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank President Esther George on Wednesday said she is prepared to adjust her views on interest rate policy if looming economic risks materialize, a sign she might be open to lowering borrowing costs.

George, a voting member this year on the Fed’s rate-setting committee, told a symposium on agriculture in Kansas City she has supported keeping rates steady at recent Fed meetings. “I’m also prepared to adjust those views should we realize some of these downside risks.” (Reporting by Jason Lange in Washington Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)