Fed's George reiterates opposition to July rate cut - CNBC

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank President Esther George reiterated her opposition to the rate cut that the U.S. central bank implemented in July.

“My sense was we’ve added accommodation and it wasn’t required in my view,” George, a policymaker with a vote on the Fed’s policy-setting panel this year, told CNBC in an interview aired on Thursday.

She said earlier this month that she would support changes in the U.S. central bank’s interest rate policy if new data pointed to a weaker economy. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)