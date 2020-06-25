Fed's George says full economic recovery is still far off

June 25 (Reuters) - The possibility of a surge in COVID-19 infections is likely to remain a threat to the U.S. economy until a vaccine is developed, and a full recovery is still far off, Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank President Esther George said Thursday.

The shutdowns enacted to control the virus disproportionately hit hospitality, education, health and retail, and it will take a while to recover fully, George said in remarks prepared for a virtual event organized by the Economic Club of Kansas City.

“While we saw strong job gains in these industries in May, with employment increasing by 2 million jobs, a full recovery is still far off,” she said. (Reporting by Jonnelle Marte; Editing by Andrea Ricci)