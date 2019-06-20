U.S. 10-year yields may fall to 1.75% if Fed cuts rates - Goldman

NEW YORK, June 20 (Reuters) - Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields may decline to 1.75% and the yield curve may steepen further if the Federal Reserve lowers interest rates two to three times, Goldman Sachs analysts said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Fed policy-makers signaled they were ready to counter slowing economic growth and sluggish inflation by reducing borrowing costs.

U.S. 10-year yields fell below 2% for the first time in more than 2-1/2 years on Thursday due to expectations the Fed may begin reducing key lending rates as soon as next month. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)